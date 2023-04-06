Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GVI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 101,839 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

