Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.78. 784,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

