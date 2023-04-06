Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,055. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

