Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 2,733 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $13,419.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,740 shares in the company, valued at $769,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 470,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,334. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

About Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

