Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 2,733 Shares

Apr 6th, 2023

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $13,419.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,740 shares in the company, valued at $769,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 470,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,334. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

