Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 2,733 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $13,419.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,740 shares in the company, valued at $769,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 470,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,334. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Recommended Stories
