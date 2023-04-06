Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.33 billion and $271.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.61 or 0.06674938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,754,471,413 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

