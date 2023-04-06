Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,870. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

