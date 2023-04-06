Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

CARR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 2,345,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.