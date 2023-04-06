Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Acquires $19,872.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright purchased 18,400 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $19,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,568.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castellum Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Castellum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm. It operates in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded on September 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

