Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 1,088,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,298,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Catalent Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

