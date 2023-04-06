Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

