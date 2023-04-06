Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.31. 1,093,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.