CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Shares Down 1.2%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.83). Approximately 173,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 210,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.25 ($1.85).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £198.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1,475.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.81.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

In other news, insider June Aitken purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,406.40 ($1,746.65). Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

