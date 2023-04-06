CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,303 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

