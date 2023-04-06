CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $35.80 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.98.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

