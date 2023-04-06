CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,122 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,132. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

