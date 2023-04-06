CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,555 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 724,827 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $165,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $208.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

