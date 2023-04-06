CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,481 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.37. 1,946,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

