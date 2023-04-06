Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($14.78) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($14.59). 42,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 41,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($14.47).

Cerillion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,671.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,118.18.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

