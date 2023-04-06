Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Chain Bridge I Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

