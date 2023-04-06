Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Down 3.3%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.83 and last traded at $107.83. 253,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 714,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 195.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.