Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CQP. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.