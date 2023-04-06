Christopher John Bostwick Sells 31,997 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AGI stock opened at C$17.44 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$17.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
