CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIRGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $30.05. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 851 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

