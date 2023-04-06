CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $30.05. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 851 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CIRCOR International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also

