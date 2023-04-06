CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $30.05. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 851 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
