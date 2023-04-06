Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

CSCO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 6,148,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073,221. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

