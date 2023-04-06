Citigroup Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $130.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $124.68 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

