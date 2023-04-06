Citigroup Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $90.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.