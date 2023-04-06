Citigroup Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

