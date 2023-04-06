Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.75

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 235797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

In other Clean Power Hydrogen news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy purchased 24,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,889.80 ($6,072.78). 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

