Comerica Bank Buys 95,076 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,076 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 546,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

