Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 2,083,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.97. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $404.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

