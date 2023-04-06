Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.99 ($9.77) and traded as high as €9.99 ($10.86). Commerzbank shares last traded at €9.67 ($10.51), with a volume of 6,835,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.61) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.00.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

