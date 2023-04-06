Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 2,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

