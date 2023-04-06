Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $217.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,036.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00323856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00073430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00554815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00449419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,258,889 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,997,678.2599525 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38962754 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $331,243,673.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

