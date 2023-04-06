Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $248.50 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,192,588 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,997,678.2599525 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38962754 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $331,243,673.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

