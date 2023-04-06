Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

CONN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.55. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

