Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

