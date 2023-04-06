Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.99.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
