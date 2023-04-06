Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

