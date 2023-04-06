Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.56.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $497.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.39. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

