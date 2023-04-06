Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $545.00 to $535.00. The stock had previously closed at $497.13, but opened at $482.00. Costco Wholesale shares last traded at $478.01, with a volume of 853,548 shares trading hands.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

