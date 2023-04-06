Critical Comparison: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 5 10 0 2.56 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch currently has a consensus price target of $11.77, indicating a potential upside of 171.12%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch 15.51% 22.84% 6.17% Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -3.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Farfetch and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.1% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Bridger Aerospace Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.75 $359.29 million ($2.24) -1.97 Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 4.33 -$42.12 million N/A N/A

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Summary

Farfetch beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jack Creek Investment Corp. is based in New York.

