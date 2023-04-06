CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 4.8% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.19. 100,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,184,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
