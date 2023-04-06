CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 4.8% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.19. 100,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,184,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CureVac by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CureVac by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CureVac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CureVac by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in CureVac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

