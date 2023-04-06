Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,166. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

