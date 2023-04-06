Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,643 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. 995,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

