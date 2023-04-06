DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

