DA Davidson Comments on BayCom Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

BayCom Price Performance

NASDAQ BCML remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 197,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

