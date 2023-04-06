DA Davidson Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

SNV stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

