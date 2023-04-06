DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million.
Banner Stock Performance
Banner stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banner Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
