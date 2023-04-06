DA Davidson Weighs in on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.97 million.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $247,138.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

