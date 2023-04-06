Dacxi Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $615,112.85 and $7,665.58 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,572,407 tokens. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

