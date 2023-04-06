Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 442,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $259.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.