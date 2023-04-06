Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,100 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00.
  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 109,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,865. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

